There was joy for Johor on the first day of the swimming events in the Malaysia Games at the National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil today.

Tan Rousin won the women’s 100m breaststroke gold medal in 1:11.25 seconds while Low Ee Mang of Selangor did 1:14.960 for the silver and bronze medal to Sabah’s Lovell Wong Hsiao Thang who clocked 1:16.150.

Tan also grabbed a silver in the 50m backstroke (30.84s). The gold went to Federal Territory’s Chong Xin Lin FT 30.070.

Ong Yong Qi followed up with the second gold medal for Johor in the 400m Individual Medley. Sabah’s Lovell Wong Hsiao Thang clocked 1:16.150 for silver.

The 200m freestyle was won by Sabah’s Loo Yie Bing in 2:07.30s, Kelly Yao from Sarawak took silver (2:07.630) and Yong Qi could not keep pace and settled for bronze.

In the men’s Men 50m backstroke, national swimmer Arvin Shaun Singh of Terengganu came home with the fastest time of 26:940s for the gold medal and Jordan Yip Zhu Ern from Selangor timed 27.390 for silver while Sarawak’s Jeff Chua Yu Yang took bronze in 27.460.

The men’s 100m breaststroke gold went to Sarawak’s Hii Puong Wei {1:03.950} while Terence Ng Shian Jian of Selangor won 200m freestyle gold.

In the last event of the day, Tan Khai Xin of Federal Territory bagged gold in 4:28.22 seconds.

A total of eight gold medals were contested today.

Like this: Like Loading...