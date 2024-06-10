A solitary strike from Chima Uzoka gave Dynamic Herb Cebu FC a valuable 1-0 win over Davao Aguilas as they moved to second in the Philippines Football League (PFL) 2024.

Following a first-half deadlock, Uzoka struck in the winner just five minutes after the restart for Cebu’s eighth win of the season.

After nine matches, Cebu have amassed 24 points – just a point behind leaders and defending champions Kaya FC Iloilo.

Kaya FC maintained their position at the top with a thumping 9-1 victory over Mendiola FC 1991.

Shuto Komaki (9th and 71st minute) and Robert Lopez (18th and 28th) gave a brace each to be followed by goals from Eric Esso (16th), Jesus Melliza (50th), Kaishu Yamazaki (52nd), Jovin Hervas Bedic and an own goal from Kieth Edulan (90th+1).

Mendiola’s only goal of the game was scored by Hamed Hajimahdi in the 65th minute.

FULLTIME RESULTS

Kaya 9-1 Mendiola FC 1991

Maharlika 2-2 Loyola

Cebu FC 1-0 Davao Aguilas

United City 1-0 Tuloy

