Assistant coach Gavin Lee will take over coaching duties in place of Singapore head coach Tsutomu Ogura who tested positive for COVID-19.

Lee will undertake all relevant responsibilities beginning from this evening as Singapore prepare for their final World Cup qualifiers against Thailand at the Rajamangala National Stadium tomorrow.

Lee, also the head coach for Singapore Premier League’s BG Tampines Rovers, has been appointed by Ogura to step in for this vital match. He has been an integral part of the national team’s coaching staff, assisting Ogura in previous matches against China and the Korea Republic together with fellow assistant coach, Kosei Nakamura.

For more, please click on

#AFF

#FAS

Like this: Like Loading...