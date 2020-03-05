The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) officials will meet with FIFA this week to discuss the status of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Asian Qualifiers scheduled for March and June 2020.
Due to the heightened health concerns and ever extending travel restrictions around the spreading of COVID-19, the AFC has been pro-active in tackling an unprecedented situation and had preliminary discussions with some East Zone Member Associations in Kuala Lumpur.
At present, a growing number of national teams are unable either to stage matches or to travel to venues, therefore, the AFC will meet FIFA and then the West Zone nations before making a final decision on the options that exist for the competition.
After those meetings which will be held this week, FIFA and the AFC will announce the fixture list for the remaining Asian Qualifiers Match Days 7, 8, 9 and 10.
Further scheduling meetings will also be organised for the AFC Cup in the West and ASEAN Zones.