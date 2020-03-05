At present, a growing number of national teams are unable either to stage matches or to travel to venues, therefore, the AFC will meet FIFA and then the West Zone nations before making a final decision on the options that exist for the competition.

After those meetings which will be held this week, FIFA and the AFC will announce the fixture list for the remaining Asian Qualifiers Match Days 7, 8, 9 and 10.

Further scheduling meetings will also be organised for the AFC Cup in the West and ASEAN Zones.