Defending Malaysia Cup champions Johor Darul Ta’zim were handed a favourable route to the quarterfinals of the tournament this year after receiving an ‘easy’ opponent in their first-round tie.

The seven-time Malaysian Super League champions have been drawn against Premier League side Kuching FA with the match set for 6 November 2020.

JDT’s quarterfinal opponent – should they progress to the next round – will be Kuala Lumpur who received a bye in the first round.

On the other hand, five-time winners Kedah will have it tough considering they have drawn Super League side Pahang in their first round tie.

Their opponent in the quarterfinals is either Melaka United or 33-time Malaysia Cup champions Selangor.

The first round is scheduled to take place from November 6 to 8 November, followed by the quarterfinals on 12 and 13 November.

The semi-finals will be on 17 November and the final on 22 November 2020.

