The international motorcycle exhibition EICMA, taking place this year from 6-9 November in Milan, will partner with the WorldSBK as Event Main Sponsor of the Estoril Round.

The Portuguese venue will host the EICMA Estoril Round from 10-12 October, the penultimate stop of the 2025 season and a decisive milestone in the battle for the WorldSBK title.

EICMA and WorldSBK share a long-standing connection. Recognised as the one of the most important motorcycle show, EICMA annually brings together leading manufacturers, accessory and equipment brands, media, trade visitors and the general public. With WorldSBK’s unique identity rooted in its production-based ethos, the partnership represents a natural and authentic link between the sport and the wider motorcycle industry.



During the round at Circuito Estoril, EICMA branding will be featured trackside as well as on the interview and podium backdrops. Guests of EICMA will enjoy a tailor-made WorldSBK Experience and Hospitality programme, while both organisations will also join forces in the run-up to the exhibition with a joint social media campaign supported by WorldSBK’s leading riders.



In addition, EICMA will activate three-time WorldSBK Champion Troy Bayliss as its official testimonial, with dedicated stories and reels across its social media channels documenting the EICMA Estoril Round.



Francesco Valentino, Head of WorldSBK Commercial & Marketing Department, commented: “Our long cooperation with EICMA dating back to 2010 makes us proud to welcome the brand that stands for the worldwide reference point in the motorcycle sector, of which WorldSBK is the most direct and highest expression in terms of competition.”

EICMA President Pietro Meda, said: “This project not only further confirms EICMA’s international appeal but also represents an important opportunity for global visibility. With this initiative, we are renewing our commitment to promoting the motorcycle industry in its most exciting and competitive form, racing, while strengthening our bond with the public and all enthusiasts who experience their passion for two wheels as an authentic and shared experience.”

