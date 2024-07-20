Tissot Superpole Highlights

Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) smashed the lap record during the 15 minute Superpole session. His time, 1’30.064, left him comfortably on pole position for the fourth time this season



smashed the lap record during the 15 minute Superpole session. His time, 1’30.064, left him comfortably on pole position for the fourth time this season A third front row of the season was Andrea Iannone ’s reward for a superb effort in Superpole. The Team GoEleven rider matched his best qualifying performance of the season in second position



’s reward for a superb effort in Superpole. The rider matched his best qualifying performance of the season in second position A three place grid penalty dropped Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) to tenth position for Race 1. The double World Champion ended Superpole 0.953s slower than Razgatlioglu. His teammate, Nicolo Bulega, qualified off the front row of the grid for the first time in 2024

Race 1 Highlights

Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) made it eight wins in a row after dominating the 22 lap race. With a winning margin of over five seconds it was a comfortable success for the Turkish star who now leads the championship by 56 points from Bulega



made it eight wins in a row after dominating the 22 lap race. With a winning margin of over five seconds it was a comfortable success for the Turkish star who now leads the championship by 56 points from From the second row of the grid Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) came through to finish second. The Italian matched his career best performance in the Superbike class and claimed his second podium of the season



came through to finish second. The Italian matched his career best performance in the Superbike class and claimed his second podium of the season Having opted for the harder front tyre, Iannone rounded out the podium positions. The Italian dropped from second position to fourth position at one third distance but made his way back to the podium



rounded out the podium positions. The Italian dropped from second position to fourth position at one third distance but made his way back to the podium Having started from the second row of the grid Bulega also opted for the harder front tyre. He had a difficult race and ended in sixth position but held on to second position in the championship standings



also opted for the harder front tyre. He had a difficult race and ended in sixth position but held on to second position in the championship standings Having suffered a grid penalty, Bautista spent the majority of the race in sixth position before making progress in the final seven laps. He first picked off his teammate Bulega on Lap 14 and then Remy Gardner (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) with four laps remaining

Key Points:

Pole position: Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team)

Race 1 winner: Toprak Razgatlioglu

Race fastest lap: Toprak Razgatlioglu 1’31.540s

P1 | Toprak Razgatlioglu | ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

“I’m happy. We have won again and we had an amazing lap time in the Superpole session. I pushed a lot on the first lap and then I just found my rhythm. I had a very good pace in the race but during the the last five laps the front was closing, especially on the left corner. After last year, when I crashed at corner two, it’s an incredible win. I want to say thanks to my team because we did an incredible job today! We have two more races tomorrow, and that’s my focus now.”

P2 | Danilo Petrucci | Barni Spark Racing Team

“I’m really happy. I said that we could fight for the podium but when you are in the race you have to fight really hard to get that podium. At the beginning, I had a bit of trouble but then I saw that Nicolo and Andrea were a bit slower going into the corners and I tried to go ahead of them. Andrea gave me a hard time until the end. I know him very well and on the last lap it is always special with him! I tried to close the doors on that lap. I can’t believe I’m here after my motocross accident and now I’m again on the podium! I want to say thanks to everyone who helped me and we’ll try again tomorrow!”

P3 | Andrea Iannone | Team GoEleven

“I’m really happy about today because we recovered a lot from yesterday. After FP1, we were 15th in the classification. My team believed in me and I want to thank them for believing we can achieve a great result today. It was a really difficult race because the temperature was really high. With Danilo in front it made it difficult for my tyre temperature and it wasn’t easy in the braking points for corners. Danilo rode faster than me today, Toprak was unbelievable but I didn’t give up and I tried my best. We’ll try a little more tomorrow!”

WorldSBK Race 1 Results

1. Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team)

2. Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) +5.740s

3. Andrea Iannone (Team GoEleven) +5.881s

4. Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) +9.217s

5. Remy Gardner (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) +11.622s

6. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) +13.841s

hampionship Standings

1. Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) 266 points

2. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 210 points

3. Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 199 points

WorldSBK Tissot Superpole Results

1. Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) 1’30.064s

2. Andrea Iannone (Team GoEleven) +0.665s

3. Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) +0.694s

4. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) +0.793s

5. Remy Gardner (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) +0.825s

6. Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) +0.933s

Like this: Like Loading...