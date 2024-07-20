Liberty A-League premiers Melbourne City have discovered their group-stage opponents for the inaugural 2024-25 AFC Women’s Champions League.

Drawn in Group B, City will travel to Thailand to face hosts College of Asian Scholars, Filipino champions Kaya FC and the Winner of Group D of the Preliminary Stage, beginning in October.

For more please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/melbourne-city-afc-womens-champions-league-draw-what-you-need-to-know-prize-money-schedule/

