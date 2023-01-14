Jaguar TCS Racing announce Joel Eriksson and Tom Dillmann as reserve and test drivers for the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

The 24-year old, Eriksson, has valuable experience in the all-electric World Championship, competing in eight rounds of Formula E in Season 7

Tom Dillmann has been a vital member of Jaguar TCS Racing for the last two years and continues with the team into the Gen3 era

Jaguar TCS Racing will race in Mexico City on 14 January for the first round of the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

Tom and Joel will focus on key roles in the simulator in Oxfordshire and testing of the lighter, faster, more efficient Jaguar I-TYPE 6, to ensure its competitiveness.

Eriksson raced in Formula 4, Formula 3 European Championship and DTM before competing in the Formula E rookie test in Marrakesh for DS Virgin Racing in 2018. The 24-year-old went on to be named the official test and reserve driver for Dragon Racing in 2019 and took part in his second Formula E rookie test.

He made his debut in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in the 2021 Puebla E-Prix for Dragon Penske Autosport and then finished the final seven races of the season for the team.

33-year-old Tom Dillmann has been a vital member of Jaguar TCS Racing for the last two seasons and continues with the British racing team into the Gen3 era. Dillmann has been racing since the early 2000s and has competed in around 300 races during that time.

Tom’s career highlights include being crowned champion of the 2016 Formula V8 3.5 series and 2010 German Formula 3. Dillmann is no stranger to Formula E having competed in 23 E-Prix since 2017 with the Venturi and NIO Formula E teams.

The reserve and test drivers join a formidable duo in Mitch Evans and Sam Bird who bring vital continuity and consistency to the team.

“I’m really looking forward to joining the Jaguar TCS Racing team as a reserve and test driver. I have tested the Jaguar I-TYPE 6 in the simulator and it’s amazing to see the difference between Gen2 and Gen3 – it’s a real step forwards in technology, speed and power. The team has seen great results over the last two seasons and I’m hoping to help Mitch, Sam and the engineers this season.” – JOEL ERIKSSON, JAGUAR TCS RACING RESERVE DRIVER

“I’m thrilled to continue my role with the Jaguar TCS Racing family. After our team’s biggest points haul last season, combined with the development and debut of the new I-TYPE 6 I’m really looking forward to help everyone fight for the World Championship again. – TOM DILLMANN, JAGUAR TCS RACING RESERVE DRIVER

“Everyone at Jaguar TCS Racing is pleased to welcome Joel on board as one of our reserve, test and simulator drivers for next season. He’s really impressed us so far with his work in the simulator. Joel also has many notable motorsports achievements and a strong junior career so it’s brilliant to have him join the team and we look forward to working closely with him.

“At Jaguar TCS Racing we’re keen to have consistency and Tom significantly contributes to that stability. He has been an important part of the team and helped to achieve two of our best seasons in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. We know Tom will continue his great work and determination to drive the team forward into Season 9 and the new Gen3 era.” – JAMES BARCLAY, JAGUAR TCS RACING TEAM PRINCIPAL

