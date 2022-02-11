Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) was P13 but stole some headlines with a whopping haul of 96 laps – only one other rider did more than 80, and that was reigning Champion Quartararo. Within a tenth of Zarco came the first rookie, once again on a Ducati as it was by the end of play in Sepang, but this time it was Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) – despite a crash, it was an impressive day’s work after the Italian missed two full days of tracktime at the Shakedown due to illness.