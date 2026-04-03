The Continent’s foremost futsal experts gathered on Thursday afternoon to reflect on the key learnings from the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026™, two months on after its successful conclusion.

Led by the AFC’s Head of Futsal and Beach Soccer Development, Takahiro Komori, the latest entry of the AFC Football Development Online Session 2026 centred on the 18th edition of the tournament and featured Indonesia’s head coach Hector Souto as a special guest speaker.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/about_afc/technical/futsal__beach.html/news/evolution-of-modern-futsal-roles-in-focus-at-acfutsal2026-review

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