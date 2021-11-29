The FA of Brunei Darussalam (FABD) have taken the decision to cancel all domestic competitions this year after taking into account the timeframe needed to adjust to the new norms when the country started to open its activities once again.

This means that the Brunei Super League 2021 will be considered abandoned – and FABD will be moving forward towards organizing the 2022 edition.

This decision will give ample time for clubs and academies to properly ensure that all of their players have completed their vaccinations – as the new norms regulated by the Local Authorities will require complete doses for anyone to be participating in any types of gatherings including team sports like football.

At the same time too, the timeframe needed will also be used to update and integrate all best practices into the current Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) pertaining to COVID-19.

Also to be heavily considered is the requirement to undergo Antigen Rapid Test (ART) at a certain period of time. This is to ensure that everyone involved in the running of football in Brunei Darussalam is safe from the pandemic and posed a responsible community.

Additionally, clubs and academies are also reminded that the Transfer Window will still be from 7 December 2021 to 28 February 2022. Any transfer before and after this period is not allowed.

FABD would also like to remind everyone to stay safe, observe their health and practice proper hygiene, also to take precautions whenever going out for any activities as health and safety are paramount for all.

