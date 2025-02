A 3-1 win over Rafhely has put Fafage Vamos FC four points clear at the top of the Indonesia Pro Futsal League 2024/25.After nine matches in the 12-team league, Fafage Vamos have collected 23 points.On second is Unggul FC with 19 points from the same number of games as defending champions Bintang Timur Surabaya (BTS) moved up to third with 18 points following their 5-0 demolition of Tiga Radja United. #AFF#PSSI

