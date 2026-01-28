Captain Faisal Halim scored twice in nine second half minutes as Selangor FC surged to the top of the Group A standings in the 2025/26 ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™ on Wednesday with a 2-0 win over Công An Hà Nội FC that eliminated last year’s runners-up.

Buriram United FC kept their hopes of retaining their title alive with a comprehensive 4-1 win over Tampines Rovers FC in Singapore while BG Pathum United FC defeated DH Cebu FC 2-0 in Pathum Thani to set up a thrilling final round of group stage matches next week.

Malaysia international Faisal struck in the 60th and 69th minutes to down last year’s Shopee Cup™ runners-up and move his side onto eight points from four matches in coach Kim Pan-gon’s first game in charge in the competition.

The result leaves Công An Hà Nội’s hopes of a return to the final in tatters with Mano Pölking’s V.League 1 outfit dropping to fifth in the standings on four points, four behind Selangor with one round of matches remaining and out of contention for a semi-final berth.

“Tonight’s game was a decisive game for us,” said Faisal, who was named Shopee Star of the Match. “The three points are vital for the team and I hope all my teammates will not let their guard down. We still have one important game to determine whether we can qualify for the semi-finals or not.”

Selangor broke the deadlock at MBPJ Stadium on the hour mark and it was Faisal who made the difference.

Alvin Fortes was released down the right flank by a searching ball from deep and, after cutting inside, goalkeeper Filip Nguyễn threw himself at full stretch to keep out the forward’s shot only for Faisal to race in and tuck home the rebound.

The second goal arrived nine minutes later, Fortes winning the ball deep inside the opposition half before feeding Hugo Boumous and his lay-off was thumped first time into the bottom corner by Faisal from distance to earn Selangor a vital win.

Buriram United put their challenge back on track as Mark Jackson’s side handed Tampines Rovers a one-sided defeat to move up to third in the standings.

Suphanat Mueanta struck in the 32nd minute to send the Thai League 1 champions on their way to their first win of the campaign before Guilherme Bissoli netted in the 52nd and 70th minutes and Goran Čaušić when he headed in a late fourth.

“Today was very good because with these three points we can go up the table,” said Suphanat. “Of course we want to win the next game and advance to the next round. We want to score as many goals as we can to improve our goal difference.”

Substitutes Kritsada Kaman and Ikhsan Fandi scored in the 56th and 78th minutes respectively as BG Pathum United comfortably secured a 2-0 win over DH Cebu to move into second and set up a mouth-watering clash with Selangor in Malaysia next week.

“It’s good to get the win most importantly, and always a better feeling to help the team with a goal,” said Ikhsan. “We’ll take it game by game. We’ve been playing quite well in our recent games and we’ll bring this positive momentum into our game against Selangor.”

Today’s Shopee Star of the Match award winners are:

Tampines Rovers FC (SIN) v Buriram United FC (THA) – Guilherme Bissoli (#7), Buriram United FC

BG Pathum United FC (THA) v DH Cebu FC (PHI) – Kritsada Kaman (#5), BG Pathum United FC

Selangor FC (MAS) v Công An Hà Nội FC (VIE) – Faisal Halim (#7), Selangor FC

The Shopee Cup™ 2025/26 Matchday 4 Group B fixtures are tomorrow:

DATE MATCH # GROUP MATCH VENUE KICK-OFF

(TIME) KICK-OFF (GMT) Jan 29 22 B PKR SVAY RIENG FC (CAM) v BANGKOK UNITED FC (THA)MATCH RESCHEDULED. DATE TBC – – – 23 B JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM FC (MAS) v SHAN UNITED FC (MYA) Sultan Ibrahim Stadium Stadium, Johor 17:30 09:30 24 B NAM ÐĮNH FC (VIE) v LION CITY SAILORS FC (SIN) Thien Truong Stadium, Ninh Binh 19:30 12:30

