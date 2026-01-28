Golf fans in Selangor will enjoy a festival of topclass golf in February with the Selangor International Junior Golf Championship and the PKNS Selangor Masters taking place in successive weeks at Seri Selangor Golf Club.

Scheduled for February 11-14, the US$175,000 PKNS Selangor Masters will bask in the regional spotlight as the season-opening event of the Asian Development Tour (ADT) for the second year in a row.

The field of 144 players will be made up of 80 players from the ADT, 40 from the Professional Golf of Malaysia (PGM) Tour, and 24invitations.

The ADT players will be pumped to do well and gain early impetus in their quest to finish among the top 10 players on the final ADT Order of Merit, thereby earning coveted Asian Tour cards for the following year.

Defending champion and 2025 ADT Order of Merit winner Tawit Polthai of Thailandwill headline the international cast, supported by rising stars such as the Filipino duo of Carl Jano Corpus and Aidric Chan, England’s Sam Broadhurst, Korean Minhyeok Yang and Indian teenager Kartik Singh.

Australian journeyman Deyen Lawson, runner-up in 2023 and 2024, will return for another crack at the title.

Adding their star power to the line-up are Asian legends Mardan Mamat of Singapore, Siddikur Rahman of Bangladesh and Angelo Que of the Philippines, who won the Selangor Masters in 2010.

They will be joined on the tight and challenging fairways of the Seri Selangor layout by some of Malaysia’s leading golfers, including 2022 PKNS Selangor Masters champion Shahriffuddin Ariffin, Seri Selangor ambassador Marcus Lim, and Khavish Varadan, who got in through the ADT allocation, along with Ervin Chang.

Both Khavish and Chang are also competing on the Asian Tour this year. Khavish earned his Asian Tour card through the gruelling Qualifying School, while Chang retained his status by finishing 41st on the 2025 Asian Tour Order of Merit.

The tournament’s emphasis on providing aspirational routes for Malaysian talents will see invitational slots allocated for the top three players from the new 36-hole qualifying tournament, which ends today at Seri Selangor. Also given invitational starts are the champion of the 2025 Selangor Junior Masters, Malaysia-based Japanese talent Daichi Hayashi who will be playing in his fifth PKNS Selangor Masters, and the 2026

Selangor International Junior Golf Championship winner.

The PKNS Selangor Masters is promoted by PKNS Golf Management Services, a subsidiary of the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS). PKNS has been the title sponsor since 2022.

“Sports are deeply embedded in Selangor’s DNA, as reflected in the many outstanding athletes we have produced across multiple disciplines. While we have yet to produce a world-beater in golf, it was precisely with that ambition that the Selangor Masters was established back in 2007. Moving to the ADT platform in 2022 has further elevated the tournament’s aspirational role, allowing us to use it as a springboard for both our professional and amateur talents,” said Dato’ Dr. Ahmad Fadzli bin Ahmad Tajuddin, Chairman of the PKNS Selangor Masters Organising Committee and State Secretary of Selangor.

The fifth edition of the Selangor International Junior Golf Championship takes place a week earlier on February 5-7, featuring a 120-player field with young talents from 11 countries – Bangladesh, China (Hainan), Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Chinese Taipei, Vietnam, and Malaysia.

The World Amateur Golf Ranking event is open to players aged between 12 and 19, who will compete over 54 holes in separate boys’ and girls’ divisions, each featuring individual and team events. This year’s championship will feature 68 male and 52 female players, competing in 16 boys’ teams and 12 girls’ teams.

While the main focus is on the team events, the boys’ individual winner will be rewarded with a start in the PKNS Selangor Masters (if the winner is a non-Malaysian, an additional slot will be given to the top Malaysian finisher).

Korean talent Jung Jiwon will return to defend the individual boys’ title, aiming to earn another start in the PKNS Selangor Masters. He did well to finish joint 19th on one under-par 283 in last year’s tournament.

The 2025 tournament saw a strong Japanese contingent sweep to victory in both the boys’ and girls’ team events, while Thailand’s Sarisa Pojanalai claimed the girls’ individual title.

Organized by UUM International School Melaka (UUMISM) in collaboration with the Malaysian Golf Association, the Selangor International Junior Golf Championship is a full-hospitality event sponsored by the Selangor State Government with PKNS Golf Management Services acting as event promoter. Participants are provided with accommodation, transfers and meals.

“More than just a competition, the Selangor International Junior Golf Championship serves as an important development platform for junior golfers, offering valuable international exposure and competitive experience at a young age.

Many past participants have gone on to represent their countries in regional and international tournaments. Building on the success of previous editions, the fifth SIJGC continues its mission to nurture young talents and strengthen Malaysia’s role as a key destination for international junior golf events,” said David Jeong, UUMISM founder and director.

