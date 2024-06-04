The FA of Malaysia (FAM) have announced Malaysia Airlines as the main sponsor of the Harimau Malaya squad for a further three years from January 2024 to December 2026.

The signing ceremony was signed by FAM General Secretary Datuk Noor Azman Rahman and MAB Aviation Chief Commercial Officer, Dersenish Aresandiran, witnessed by FAM President, Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin and MAB Aviation Chief Executive Officer, Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi.

“I believe that with the presence of Malaysia Airlines as the main sponsor of FAM and the national football squad, various successes will be achieved together. Thank you once again to Malaysia Airlines and hopefully this collaboration will drive these two organizations towards excellence,” said Hamidin.

Added Ahmad Luqman: “As the national flag bearer, we are proud to maintain our service to the national football squad and provide continuous support to FAM through our sponsorship, now in the sixth consecutive year.”

#AFF

#FAM

Like this: Like Loading...