Korean star Tom Kim finally saw the light at the end of a long tunnel following a tied fourth finish for his first top-10 of the season at the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Kim produced the day’s joint low round of 6-under 64 at Hamilton Golf and Country and Club to end the week three back of Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre (68), who captured his maiden PGA TOUR victory by a stroke from Ben Griffin (65) of the U.S with his 16-under total.

It proved to be a rewarding week for Kim, who is a three-time PGA TOUR winner, as he had contemplated not teeing up in what was his fourth consecutive tournament during a season which has been below par by his lofty standards.

“You know, it was a debate whether I played my fourth in a row after a major and that’s a long trip to Canada,” said Kim, whose best finish prior was T17 at the WM Phoenix Open in February. “But I told myself I’m going to come, I’m going to keep building on good golf and that’s exactly what I did.”

Playing alongside Rory McIlroy for the second straight day, Kim uncharacteristically hit only four fairways during his final round but found his range with his trusty iron play and a hot putter which yielded three opening birdies from 21 feet, 30 feet and nine feet. He made four more birdies, all from inside of 12 feet, against a lone dropped shot on the `14th hole.

Kim’s return to top form is timely as he moved 10 rungs up to 66th place on the FedExCup points list – the top-70 qualify for the Playoffs – while he solidified his chase for coveted spots in the Paris Olympic Games and the International Team for the Presidents Cup.

While he needs to quickly recharge his batteries, Kim is now pumped to tee up in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday starting on Thursday, followed by the U.S. Open in the following week. “My games is in a really good spot. You know I’ve worked really hard to kind of get back on it. Obviously very frustrating times this year but to kind of see this (result) with the conditions that we played in it’s just very rewarding. Obviously I am tired with the travel and stuff but you know, I think I feel like I really needed this.”

Under persistent rain, Kim kept his head down to rise up the leaderboard as he matched McIlroy blow for blow. The Northern Irishman, a 26-time PGA TOUR winner, hit six birdies for an unblemished card. “I made a few putts, obviously. I hit four fairways, that was really tough. It’s hard when it’s raining and you got wet rough. But I grinded well. Putter definitely bailed me out a lot. Just pretty happy, I mean just, scoring-wise, I felt I did a really good job of scoring,” he said.

Kim reckons his partnership with veteran caddie Paul Tesori is beginning to pay off as well. “This is my first top 10 of the year and during tough times, I think perspective, he’s just been, he’s been through everything. So, like he’s seen it and the perspective helps me a lot. Just the little things I need to get better. I think it’s a constant good relationship we have to kind of figure it out, and he’s been a huge help. It’s been tough sometimes, but at the same time it’s been nothing but a blast,” said Kim.

MacIntyre, 27, secured an emotional first PGA TOUR win with his father, Dougie by his side as a stand-in caddie. He held off Griffin and Frenchman Victor Perez who finished solo third who also fired a 64. “It was incredible,” said MacIntyre, who was part of the victorious European Ryder Cup team last year.

“Everything that I’ve done in my life has been with the support of my family. He taught me the game of golf. Then this week when I phoned him to come and caddie for me, to be honest, I was just coming here to play a golf tournament. There was no expectation and to win it with him on the bag is just – to be honest, I still can’t believe that it happened,” added MacIntyre, who had earned dual membership on the PGA TOUR after finishing in the top-10 of the DP World Tour Race to Dubai rankings last season.

