The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) and the National Sports Council (MSN) Project squad aims to give the country’s young players exposure in competitive action through their participation in the Premier League 2021. in the Premier League 2021.

FAM Deputy President, Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal refute claims made by former Akademi Mokhtar Dahari (AMD) director, Lim Teong Kim that the squad’s participation in the Premier League would only kill the development of the young players and suggested these players to compete in the lower league such as Youth Cup (Under 19) and President’s Cup (Under 21) competitions.

Datuk Seri Subahan who is also Petaling Jaya City FC Club (PJ City FC) President stressed that FAM management knows such programme is needed as a field of exposure for the young players.

He further commented that FAM did not want young players especially the AMD graduates under the National Football Development Programme (NFDP) to simply become professional players in the local football scene but also gain useful exposure when competing with foreign players at senior level.

He also revealed that the FAM also planned to send the FAM-MSN project squad abroad in the future to gain more exposure and improve their game.

A total of 30 individuals comprising of AMD graduates as well as products of the Youth Cup, President’s Cup, national and state sports schools and district training centres under NFDP will make up the pilot squad beginning in January.

The squad will be coached by former international Yusri Che Lah and will be assisted by assistant coach Noor Zaidi Rohmat, Hamsani Ahmad and Nor Ikhmar Madarsa. – By Siti Zafirah Kamal

