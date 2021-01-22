Dato’ Windsor Paul John, the General Secretary of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said that the FA of Malaysia (FAM) need to discuss with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) FA, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and the FA of Thailand (FAT) on the remainder of their qualifying matches.

With the AFC having given the green light for the remaining matches of the 2022 World Cup / 2023 Asian Cup to be played this March, the question of feasibility is still an issue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The schedule has been released, now the countries involved can discuss whether they can play in March or otherwise. If they can’t, then they have to move to June because each country has a different COVID-19 status,” said Windsor to Berita Harian.

“There are some countries that can play, some that cannot play. So, we encourage the countries involved to start discussions on whether they can play or not.

“If we cannot play in March, then we recommend or we decide any match cannot be completed in March will be played on carnival basis in June because we do not have time. We cannot postpone any further. It must end in June.”

Malaysia are set to play UAE on 25 March away before taking on Vietnam on 30 March at home with their last game in Group G against Thailand in Bangkok (15 June).

