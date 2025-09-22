The Singapore football fraternity convened at the Raffles City Convention Centre for what was the first FA of Singapore (FAS) Congress for President Forrest Li and his new FAS Council.

Li, who took office in April, reiterated his Council’s four key priorities: improving the performance of the National Team, elevating the competitiveness and appeal of the Singapore Premier League, advancing youth development, and enhancing football infrastructure.He shared in his opening speech at the Congress that the Council embarked on key initiatives in their first 100 days in office, emphasising continued conversations with key stakeholders in shaping these plans.“We have realigned our technical structures, introduced reforms in the SPL to improve competitiveness and strengthened youth pathways, so our young players have a clearer route from academies to senior football,” he said.“And, most of all, we have been listening to and learning from our stakeholders, so we can understand concerns and constraints, and lay strong foundations for change.” The Council’s primary focus is on improving the National Team, with the upcoming AFC Asian Cup double-header qualifier matches against India next month. “It will be a fantastic milestone for Singapore football if we can qualify for the Asian Cup for the first time. We have seen some encouraging flashes of performance on the pitch in recent games against Hong Kong and Bangladesh,” said Li. “This is just the start of what our Lions can do if they are properly resourced and supported.”He also provided an update on the next Head Coach for the Men’s National Team, noting that the search is at an “advanced stage.”With the appointment of Badri Ghent as the new General Secretary, Li expressed confidence that his experience at the domestic and continental level will help raise standards across the organisation, while also highlighting the Council’s efforts to strengthen the operational and governance standards of the association.Li also included discussions on proposed amendments to the FAS constitution and operational rules, which included the election of members to the Judicial and Independent Bodies of the FAS for the 2025–2029 term. The revisions, informed in part by feedback from clubs such as Woodlands Lions, are designed to strengthen governance, clarify processes, and support strategic objectives.“I am heartened to see many of you stepping forward to engage and pitch in,” said Li.“I hope that all of you will continue to collaborate with us and cooperate with us, so we can all move forward in the same direction as a unified team.” – www.fas.org.sg #AFF#FAS

