The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) reiterated the Philippine government’s support of the momentous FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup (FFWWC) 2025 to be held in Pasig City from 21 November to 7 December 2025..

In his speech at the FFWWC 2025 draw ceremony at the BGC Arts Center, PFF President John Anthony Gutierrez expressed gratitude to the Philippine government.

Earlier, on 30 July 2025, the government released Administrative Order No. 35, which clearly stated President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr.’s instruction for the creation of an Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) to ensure the Philippines’ successful hosting of FFWWC.

The task force, chaired by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), is the agency responsible for coordinating the efforts of various government agencies, local government units and private stakeholders involved in the planning, organization, and implementation of the historic FIFA tournament.

In a separate statement, Gutierrez emphasized PSC’s leadership in bringing together all the FFWWC stakeholders and facilitating all the efforts. “I cannot emphasize enough the crucial part that PSC and Chair Patrick Gregorio play in our country’s hosting of the FFWWC. Their support has been key to bringing a world-class international tournament that is the FFWWC.”

PSC, PFF and other members of the FFWWC IATF have been working together for months now, starting with planning sessions and coordination meetings early this year.

Their latest major endeavor was the draw ceremony that had in attendance officials from FIFA, dignitaries representing the 16 countries competing in the tournament, members of foreign and local media, as well as Filipina national athletes Hali Long and Vanie Gandler, Croatia women’s national futsal team head coach Tihana Nemčić Bojić, and Brazilian futsal king Falcão.

In a recorded video shown before the draw, FIFA President Gianni Infantino highlighted PFF’s role as the member-association that secured the bid to host the FFWWC, and the tournament’s importance in the development of futsal and football in the Philippines and in the region.

Infantino said, “The first-ever FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup is truly a game-changer. It finally gives the world’s top women’s futsal players the global stage that they deserve. But it will also shape the futsal players of tomorrow by inspiring so many young people. Led by PFF President, my friend, John Gutierrez, as well as former PFF President and current FIFA Council Member, my friend, as well, Mariano Araneta, in a true team effort that has led to this proud day (of the draw ceremony) for you all and for us all.”

Infantino added that he would be returning to the Philippines to “celebrate this hugely significant step for your country and for us all.” – pff.org.ph

#AFF

#PFF

Like this: Like Loading...