Given the current economic conditions, the FA of Thailand (FAT) could not have received a better boost than cash injection from one of Thailand’s biggest insurance company – Muang Thai Insurance.

Even though there is no women’s football activity this year in Thailand due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, MTI still donated THB 16m (USD 507,000) to the FAT.

The Chief Executive Officer of MTI is Nualphan Lamsam, who is also the chairperson of Thai League 1 side Port FC.

Like this: Like Loading...