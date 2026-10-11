The 2026 women’s competition marked the 25th anniversary of Red Bull Rampage returning to the original venue near Virgin, US where the event began in 2001. For the first time in the event’s history, men and women dropped from the same start gate on the tallest venue yet, with more than 200 metres of vertical descent across 90 acres of terrain. Here is all you need to know:

Robin Goomes secured her historic three-peat with a second run that included a flat spin 360, a backflip off a massive step-down and a backflip cancan near the bottom, capping a performance that stunned the crowd and sealed her place as the only rider to win three Red Bull Rampage titles in a row.

secured her historic three-peat with a second run that included a flat spin 360, a backflip off a massive step-down and a backflip cancan near the bottom, capping a performance that stunned the crowd and sealed her place as the only rider to win three Red Bull Rampage titles in a row. Back home in New Zealand, Goomes built a training compound to perfect a backflip step-down to muscle memory, but in a surprise twist she aced a flat spin 360 on her upper jump – a first for the women’s field – and said, “Winning once was something I never thought I could accomplish, so winning this third title is a dream. The pressure seems to just keep building. All I knew this year is that if I wanted to do it again, I’d have to push harder than I’ve ever done and be better than I have been previously. So that was the goal coming in – just work hard for it.”

“I’m stoked to take this trophy back to New Zealand. It’s been hasn’t been easy. I worked really hard for it, and I wanted it more than ever,” Goomes added after being crowned champion for the third consecutive year.

Hannah Bergemann took second place for the second year in a row, finishing just 0.75 points off the win after an opening run that featured a backflip near the top of the course, a raw chute section, a massive drop and a suicide no-hander at the finish; she answered with another solid run that cleaned the backflip, attacked the technical sections and threw a huge suicide no-hander before rolling into the finish.

took second place for the second year in a row, finishing just 0.75 points off the win after an opening run that featured a backflip near the top of the course, a raw chute section, a massive drop and a suicide no-hander at the finish; she answered with another solid run that cleaned the backflip, attacked the technical sections and threw a huge suicide no-hander before rolling into the finish. “Yeah, for me, the podiums are just the cherry on top of the week. So much goes into this event behind the scenes,” Bergemann said. “Months and months, years of prep on the bike, getting everything ready, then building for ten days and practicing… by the time you get to comp day, you just want to do your thing. And if I accomplish the goal I set out to do, I’m happy.”

“I’m really proud of the power and speed I put into my run. I just really wanted to charge and was super fired up to finally ride my bike. So, I was just stoked to get these two full top-to-bottom laps and charge and have a good time,” Bergemann added.

Kirsten Van Horne completed the podium in third with a score of 86.50, delivering a calm, precise and clean top-to-bottom run that was rewarded by the judging panel; her line emphasised flow and control through the steepest sections of the venue, linking technical chutes and exposed ridgelines without major mistakes.



RED BULL RAMPAGE 2026 – WOMEN’S FINALS – RESULTS



Robin Goomes (NZL) / First run: 90.62 / Second run: 93.50

Hannah Bergemann (USA) / First run: 91.25 / Second run: 92.75

Kirsten Van Horne (CAN) / First run: 86.50 / Second run: –

Vinny Armstrong (NZL) / First run: 82.75 / Second run: 82.75

Harriet Burbidge-Smith (AUS) / First run: 72.25 / Second run: 82.51

Chelsea Kimball (USA) / First run: 61 / Second run: 81.87

Mikayla Parton (SCT) / First run: 81.50 / Second run: 81.75

Georgia Astle (CAN) / First run: 80.37 / Second run: 80.37

Casey Brown (CAN) / First run: 76.00 / Second run: 76.00

Janelle Soukup (USA) / First run: 73.50 / Second run: 73.50

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