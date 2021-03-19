The Red Bull Racing Esports Team will head into the sim racing season in style thanks to leading sport and lifestyle brand hummel joining the charge as Official Team Kit Partner.

The Danish brand has a rich heritage in the design and production of sportswear and this year hummel will take its fashion forward approach into the booming world of Esports. hummel will deliver a bespoke range of performance kit for our Championship-winning Team as they head into the heat of virtual battle.

It’s not just the drivers who’ll be able to take advantage of hummel’s expertise as for the first time, the full range of Red Bull Racing Esports apparel will be available for fans to purchase in Spring 2021.

Welcoming hummel to the Red Bull Racing Esports family, Oliver Hughes, Chief Marketing Officer of Red Bull Racing Honda said: “hummel is a really exciting brand and one that very much shares our ambitions, our philosophy of pushing boundaries and creating memorable experiences for fans. hummel will deliver a performance kit which will give the Team the extra advantage to deliver on the virtual track. We look forward to giving our fans the first opportunity to buy Red Bull Racing Esports kit too. Watch this space!”

hummel CEO Allan Vad Nielsen added: “We’re extremely honoured to partner with the Red Bull Racing Esports team. This partnership represents another major statement for hummel in the world of esports and we’re looking very much forward to continuing our journey within this fast-growing industry. Now more than ever, esports are presenting new and innovative ways for brands to establish meaningful connections with fans and consumers. And by strengthening our focus even more, there’s no doubt that we are entering a world of opportunities. Finally, we’re both proud and humble to be associated with a worldwide brand like Red Bull and we can’t wait to see the huge potential in this partnership unfold in the coming years.”

About hummel

hummel is a Danish Sport and Lifestyle brand with a history going back to 1923. hummel designs, produces, and markets sportswear, training and lifestyle wear, equipment and sneakers for adults and children, male and female. Through the four product categories team sport, footwear, kids, sports lifestyle as well as selected premium co-labs, hummel introduces product multiple times per year inspired by a mix of retro and contemporary trends.

