The whole ‘MotoGP™ bike for the road’ idea isn’t something that’s new either. Ducati did it back in 2008 when their Desmosedici RR was released. It too was a V4-engined, MotoGP-inspired road bike that was built to take the prototype world to the street.

Between the RR and RC213V-S, they’ve been able to do exactly that, albeit in a limited and diluted way. While the S model is now 6 years old, it does still share a large portion of its DNA with the MotoGP™ machines of today, so it’s likely that we’ll still see it being used as a training bike for a few years to come yet. – www.motogp.com