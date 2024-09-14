The Football Federation of Cambodia (FFC) have appointed Koji Gyotoku as the interim head coach of the Cambodia national team.This follows the federation’s decision to part ways with Felix G. Dalmas from Argentina after the national side fell in the second-round qualifiers for the AFC Asian Cup 2027.Gyotoku is no stranger to Cambodian football after having been appointed to the Bati Academy in 2019 and then managing the Cambodian age group teams last year.The 59-year-old Shizuoka native’s first task would be to mould a team for the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024 later in the year. #AFF

