What to look out for in Cremona

Championship Standings

With four rounds to go, Toprak Razgatlioglu(ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) remains the championship leader despite being ruled out of the previous round after an injury sustained in FP1. His 365 points mean he still has a 55-point advantage over Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati), who holds 310 points. Another exciting battle to watch is for third place in the standings.

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) is currently in third with 243 points, 122 behind Toprak and 67 behind his teammate. With no points scored in the last two races for Bautista (DNF in the Tissot Superpole Race and declared unfit for Race 2), Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) is now only eight points behind the reigning World Champion.

A New Circuit

It will be the first time the WorldSBK paddock races at the Cremona Circuit, a track most of the grid tested earlier this season.



Remy Gardner (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) was the fastest rider in the first test, clocking a 1’28.860 lap time. However, Razgatlioglu managed to beat Gardner’s time by a few tenths during a second private test at the same track.

Recent Form

Nicolo Bulega achieved his first back-to-back victories this season. Notably, in all three races where Bulega won, Razgatlioglu was not on the podium.



Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team), the leading Independent rider, secured three podium finishes in all three races at Magny-Cours for the first time in his career.

Declared unfit during the French Round

Toprak Razgatlioglu was ruled out of the French Round following a Free Practice 2 crash on Friday. He suffered a mild traumatic pneumothorax.



Jonathan Rea (Pata Prometeon Yamaha) crashed at the last chicane on Lap 1 in Race 1 at Magny-Cours and underwent surgery to repair a deep abrasion to his right thumb.



crashed at the last chicane on Lap 1 in Race 1 at Magny-Cours and underwent surgery to repair a deep abrasion to his right thumb. Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) was ruled out of Race 2 at the French Round following a crash in the Tissot Superpole Race. Bautista was diagnosed with a fracture to his eighth rib on the left side.

