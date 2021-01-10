The Football Federation of Cambodia (FFC) are set to restart the Women’s Football Championship 2020 next week.

The Women’s Football Championship 2020 started in September 2020 with ten teams but had to be suspended due to the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic in Cambodia.

The FFC announced that not only the Women’s Football Championship will be resumed on 17 January 2021 but also the Cambodian Under-15 and Under-18 Youth Leagues.

On the other hand, the 2020 Cambodian Second League will restart on 12 January 2021, while the Tiger Futsal Cup 2020 will return on 16 January 2021.

Strict adherence to COVID-19 health protocols will be put in place.

