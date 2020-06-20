Seventh season to start in Santiago on January 16 and conclude with two races in London on July 24 & 25.

Measures to support economic, social and environmental sustainability in future seasons approved by FIA.

The FIA has published the provisional calendar for the 2020/21 season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, following approval of the FIA World Motor Sport Council.

The season seven calendar was formally ratified by the FIA today, showcasing the list of cities Formula E is currently scheduled to visit in a landmark year for the electric racing series.

Officially being recognised as an FIA world championship for the first time, the 2020/21 season is set to commence in Santiago on January 16 and conclude with a double-header decider in London on July 24 & 25.

Following the season-opener in the picturesque Parque O’Higgins in Santiago, the series moves to Mexico City for what will be the sixth running of the race around Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

From there the championship goes directly to Saudi Arabia for another double-header in Diriyah, and then on to Sanya in China before returning to Europe for races in the Italian capital of Rome followed by the French capital of Paris.

Formula E will next return to the famous streets of Monaco on May 8, with the Principality continuing to host an E-Prix on a bi-annual basis.

The series then sets off to Seoul in South Korea for the first time, before heading to Germany where Berlin will become the only city to have staged an E-Prix in all seven seasons.

The championship will be rounded off in style with a USA-based race in New York City followed by a UK-based double-header in London.

2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship – Provisional calendar

Round City Country Date 1 Santiago Chile January 16, 2021 2 Mexico City Mexico February 13, 2021 3 Diriyah Saudi Arabia February 26, 2021 4 Diriyah Saudi Arabia February 27, 2021 5 Sanya China March 13, 2021 6 Rome* Italy April 10, 2021 7 Paris France April 24, 2021 8 Monaco* Monaco May 8, 2021 9 Seoul* South Korea May 23, 2021 10 TBC TBC June 5, 2021 11 Berlin Germany June 19, 2021 12 New York City USA July 10, 2021 13 London* UK July 24, 2021 14 London* UK July 25, 2021

*Subject to circuit homologation

Alongside announcing the calendar, the FIA World Motor Sport Council also approved modifications to the championship’s sporting regulations in line with Formula E’s new world championship status. Measures to reinforce economic, social and environmental sustainability efforts were also agreed.

More details on the decisions listed above will be revealed by the FIA and Formula E in due course.