Following the resounding global success of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, which secured an audience of billions of fans, FIFA and DAZN are joining forces to take the next step in their strategic partnership – a game-changing global relaunch of FIFA+ next year on DAZN.

The new “Global Home of Football”

DAZN, the world’s leading sports entertainment platform, and FIFA are partnering to relaunch FIFA+, a unique platform which will deliver a personalised experience for football fans all across the world, tailored to their individual preferences.

Building on the success of the existing FIFA+ service, the new “Global Home of Football” platform on DAZN will combine live and on-demand top-tier football content, highlights and exclusive behind-the-scenes access from more than 100 men’s and women’s national teams and club leagues.

Additionally, a multichannel news service will be offered in multiple languages. The schedule will look to comprise hourly news capsules, a weekly analysis show and on-demand content such as documentaries, interviews, and series.

An unparalleled experience built for fans

Fans will be able to enjoy the new FIFA+ platform for free. The freemium version will be available to every fan, across the globe, with the option to pay for additional premium content.

Whether fans want to watch the latest goals, dive into in-depth statistics and news, or connect with fellow supporters through influencer-created content and grassroots stories, the new FIFA+ platform on DAZN will have something for everyone.

The FIFA+ platform will leverage DAZN’s global reach and technological expertise, powerful marketing capacity, extensive rights portfolio and distribution network.

Combined with FIFA’s iconic brand, rich content depth across all levels of football in every country, FIFA and DAZN will serve all segments of the football community, providing a forum to share their brand of football across the globe.

Launching in 2026

The FIFA+ platform will launch in 2026, the year of the next FIFA World Cup™, timed to celebrate football’s global spirit and local passion. It will ensure that access to the beautiful game is available to even more fans worldwide than ever before.

Mattias Grafström, FIFA Secretary General, said: “In a short period of time, the partnership between FIFA and DAZN has proven to be a remarkably successful one, as witnessed through the record-breaking FIFA Club World Cup tournament in the United States earlier this year.

Pushing the boundaries of innovation is clearly something we excel at together and partnering with DAZN, FIFA is delighted to bring even more football content – and a wider variety of experience, excitement and entertainment – to fans worldwide through the new FIFA+ platform.”

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, said: “Our new global football platform marks a significant milestone in our successful partnership with FIFA, and is an exceptional addition to DAZN’s extensive portfolio of premium football content.

From next year, millions of fans around the world will be able to enjoy even more top-tier football content for free on FIFA+ on DAZN.

The new platform will elevate DAZN’s offering of the world’s best leagues and competitions, such as the UEFA Champions League, Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, and the Premier League.

This launch is a game-changing step forward for DAZN and FIFA to combine their scale, technology, content and partnerships for the benefit of fans and partners across the globe.” – inside.fifa.com

