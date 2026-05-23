Aidan Heslop of the UK dives from the 27 metre platform at Broken Beach during the first stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Bali, Indonesia on May 22, 2026. // Romina Amato / Red Bull Content Pool

Aidan Heslop made a fairytale return at the first stop of the 2026 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Nusa Penida, Bali, putting 18 months of injury and rehabilitation behind him to score his ninth career win in style.

In the women’s competition, it was an equally impressive victory for nine-time champion Rhiannan Iffland, who comfortably saw off the challenge of her rivals at the pristine lagoon to collect a seventh win on the spin.

Heslop, whose last World Series appearance had come in November 2024 – when he was crowned champion in Sydney – showed no signs of rust following his back surgery and lengthy lay-off. From the moment he picked up 9s off the judges in the second round, it was clear the Brit was back in business at Broken Beach.

After edging into the lead with his third dive from the 27 m platform, the wildcard rubber-stamped his title credentials with a mammoth fourth round dive – a Forward 4 Somersaults 3½ Twist Pike with 5.9 Degree of Difficulty – which earned him 141.60 points and a dominant 40pt victory.

“It’s been a long time coming. I did that last dive and just felt joy, relief – everything at one time. I even had a little tear on the jet ski because this moment means so much to me,” said the 24-year-old, who picked up where he left off as he sets his sights firmly on reclaiming the crown he was forced to relinquish last season. “Nerves were high the whole week, especially on that last big dive, but I can’t even put into words how happy I am to be back.”

On a day when Heslop’s leading rivals failed to fire – including France’s reigning champion Gary Hunt (6th) and Romanian shark Constantin Popovici (11th) – it was Mexican veteran Jonathan Paredes who took home second prize with a display of precision and near-perfection in the Indian Ocean, albeit at a lower DD than many in the field.

The highlight – a second round Inward 3 Somersaults ½ Twist Tuck – earned the 36-year-old 9s across the board and set the tone for another classy performance. The ‘Stylemaster’, who returned to permanent status following a strong showing in 2025, held his nerve and composure in the final round to earn a runner-up spot at the season opener for the second year in a row.

“I’m very, very proud of myself. I think I worked pretty well with my psychologist back in Mexico,” said Paredes, who came close to retiring last year. Revitalised, he added another podium to his third place at the recent World Aquatics High Diving World Cup in Fort Lauderdale.

American James Lichtenstein, who battled Heslop all the way in a thrilling title fight two years ago, completed the men’s podium to send out a signal that he might well be a contender once again in this six-stop season – the next being on home turf in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The Best Dive award went to Italy’s fifth-placed Andrea Barnaba, who nailed his Back 3 Somersaults 3 Twists Pike for 9s in the third round to pick up an extra championship point.

Over on the 21 m platform, Iffland was giving off champion vibes once more, delivering a trademark display of consistency and dominance to overcome her challengers for the seventh stop in a row across seasons. Despite admitting her nerves ahead of the competition, the nine-time King Kahekili Trophy winner set the benchmark in the first round, collecting 8.5s right off the bat from the judges to settle the butterflies. A stunning Back 3 Somersaults 2 Twists Pike (4.4 DD) in the third round propelled the Australian into a commanding 22pt lead, before she held firm in round four to seal victory.

“Bali has been awesome. This location is very similar to where I grew up, and I feel comfortable and happy in this environment, so I think that definitely helps,” said the 34-year-old, who celebrates a 46th World Series win 10 years after making her debut.

Canada’s Molly Carlson, so often the bridesmaid of cliff diving, once again chased Iffland home in second place to extend her runner-up record to 16. It was another impressive showing from the 27-year-old following her recent World Cup silver medal. An Inward 3 Somersaults ½ Twist Tuck in the third round here earned her a bonus championship point for Best Dive, and she was the only diver in the 12-strong women’s field who didn’t count a score below 8 across the whole competition.

Backed by a dedicated off-season of high diving training, Morgane Herculano finished third to secure a first-ever World Series podium at her fifth competition. The Swiss Harvard graduate opened up in style with two eye-catching dives, then steadied the ship with her final launch following a third-round hiccup. “I have no words,” said the 26-year-old afterwards. “To be among the best definitely feels amazing.”

Despite heavy flooding and high swells forcing a switch of location from the planned launchpads at Kroya Waterfall and Kelingking Beach, the cliffs of Broken Beach proved to be a stunning substitute, providing a picturesque setting for one off-the-rocks round and three platform dives.

From the cliffs and clear blue lagoon waters of Bali, the World Series heads west in two weeks’ time to the USA’s Sunshine State, where the world’s best cliff divers will battle it out at a brand-new location in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Re-watch what happened and peek behind the scenes in the “More than a dive” episode from Bali here on Friday, May 29.

Results Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series Bali

WOMEN

1- Rhiannan Iffland AUS – 345.55pts.

2- Molly Carlson CAN – 329.70

3- Morgane Herculano (W) SUI – 307.80

4- Simone Leathead CAN – 304.00

5- Xantheia Pennisi AUS – 297.40

6- Lisa Faulkner USA – 293.70

7- Stella Forsyth (W) AUS – 288.20

8- Kaylea Arnett USA – 266.85

9- Elisa Cosetti (W) ITA – 266.45

10- Nelli Chukanivska UKR – 256.90

11- Maria Paula Quintero (W) COL – 235.30

12- Ginni van Katwijk NED – 225.85

MEN

1- Aidan Heslop (W) GBR – 419.85pts.

2- Jonathan Paredes MEX – 379.70

3- James Lichtenstein USA – 371.20

4- Catalin Preda (W) ROU – 355.00

5- Andrea Barnaba ITA – 349.70

6- Gary Hunt FRA – 347.85

7- Yolotl Martinez (W) MEX – 334.20

8- Oleksiy Prygorov UKR – 312.40

9- Nikita Fedotov (W) ARM – 305.90

10- Miguel Garcia (W) COL – 300.85

11- Constantin Popovici ROU – 277.10

12- Carlos Gimeno ESP – 231.90

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series

The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series is the premier global competition in the sport, featuring 24 elite athletes – 12 women and 12 men – who dive from heights of 21 and 27 metres at speeds exceeding 85 km/h. Now in its 17th season, the multi-day series visits iconic natural and urban locations worldwide. In 2026, it will stop in Indonesia, the USA, Denmark, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Italy and Oman between May and November. Since 2009, almost 120 athletes from more than 25 nationalities have competed for the prestigious King Kahekili Trophy, combining extreme sports with precision and global storytelling.

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