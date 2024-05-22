At the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, FIFA President Gianni Infantino led celebrations of the 120th anniversary of FIFA’s foundation in Paris, France, and paid tribute to the “group of dreamers” who brought world football’s governing body to life.

In his congratulatory message, the French President stressed the important role that FIFA and football have had in the past 120 years, with both Presidents stressing the importance of the close partnership that exists between the French government and FIFA. This link is illustrated by the fact that the FIFA Member Associations Division has been based in Paris since 2022, which has provided additional opportunities to strengthen this partnership.

The cooperation between FIFA and France has further developed via the agreement signed between FIFA and the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) in 2019 which aims to promote unifying, educational, cultural and humanitarian values around the world through youth-oriented football development programmes.

For more, please click on https://inside.fifa.com/about-fifa/organisation/media-releases/fifa-celebrates-120th-anniversary-of-foundation-in-paris

#AFF

#FIFA

Like this: Like Loading...