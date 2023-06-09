The FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ is on track to become the most attended standalone women’s sporting event in history, with over 1 million tickets now sold for next month’s highly anticipated tournament.

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, revealed that 1,032,884 tickets have now been sold for the ninth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, surpassing the total sales for France 2019.

“Delighted to share with the world that FIFA have passed one million tickets sold for this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup, to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand!” said the FIFA President.

For more, please click on https://www.matildas.com.au/news/fifa-president-reveals-major-womens-world-cup-ticket-milestone

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

#FIFA

#FWWC2023

Like this: Like Loading...