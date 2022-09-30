A major milestone in the build-up to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ has been reached today with FIFA announcing that ticket packages for fans will go on sale next week (6 October) at FIFA.com/tickets.

The first-ever co-hosted women’s tournament will kick off on 20 July 2023, with 32 teams competing in 64 matches across nine host cities and 10 stadiums.

Ticket sales will begin with an exclusive Visa ticket pre-sale from 6-12 October before going on sale to the general public from 13-21 October.

FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said: “As the first FIFA Women’s World Cup to be held in the southern hemisphere and the first-ever edition to feature 32 teams, the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 will truly be a tournament of firsts, providing an important platform to inspire fans and create a new generation of role models through football.

“With just over nine months to go until the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 kicks off and tickets affordably priced for everyone, we look forward to giving fans a chance to be part of another incredible celebration of football next year and seeing women’s football go Beyond Greatness in 2023.”

Ticket sales to begin with multi-match packages

Single match pass tickets to go on sale after the Draw with prices starting at AUD/NZD$20 for adults and AUD/NZD$10 for children

Visa cardholders will have priority access to multi-match packages and individual match tickets in exclusive ticket presale

All fans will be able to secure single match pass tickets from 1 November 2022

Sarai Bareman, FIFA’s Chief Women’s Football Officer, said: “The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand will be an incredible and hugely exciting moment for fans from across the host countries and around the world.

“As qualification reaches its final stages ahead of next month’s Draw in New Zealand, we are excited to reveal ticketing details for the tournament today, including when fans will get the first chance to secure their seat at next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup.” The first sales phase before the Draw will include ticket-package options only – with two stadium-specific pass options and one home team pass option (for Matildas’ and Football Ferns’ group stage matches).

These ticket package options will be available first to Visa cardholders during the Visa ticket pre-sale window before being made available to members of the Australian and New Zealand football communities. All ticket packages will be available on a first-come, first-served basis starting from AUD/NZD$40 for adults and AUD/NZD$20 for children.

The first sales phase will be composed of a first come, first served sales period from 6-21 October 2022. This sales phase includes a VISA pre-sale from 6 October at 03:00 CET / 12:00 Sydney / 14:00 Auckland time to 12 October at 15:00 CET / 00:00 Sydney / 02:00 Auckland time (13 October in Sydney and Auckland), as an opportunity for ANY Visa card user to access a selection of available tickets.

The Draw for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will follow the first sales phase with Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau hosting the landmark event on Saturday 22 October 2022.

Following the Draw, single match pass ticket sales will begin with another exclusive Visa ticket pre-sale period from 25 October before all fans will be able to secure tickets from 1 November 2022.

The tournament will be accessible and affordable for all with family-friendly prices starting at AUD/NZD$20 for adults and AUD/NZD$10 for children for single match pass tickets.

Tickets will be sold on a first-come-first-served basis during these ticket sales periods meaning fans should buy early to secure a seat in history.

The last-minute sales phase for the tournament will kick off in April 2023 ahead of the ninth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Around one million tickets will be on sale during the first sales period for the competition, which kicks off on 20 July at Eden Park in Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau and finishes on 20 August with the Final at Sydney/Gadigal’s Stadium Australia.

Tickets will be available to purchase via FIFA.com/tickets.

