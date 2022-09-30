The Allianz Junior Badminton championships Qualifying Round 4 got off with overwhelming support that saw 410 players vying for the winner’s medals at the Dewan Badminton Tan Sri Lee Loy Seng in Ipoh, Perak.

The 24 winners from the Perak chapter of AJBC will be known on Sunday (Oct 2) and will join 36 others who emerged champions in the three earlier rounds for the Grand finals in

November.

The AJBC will feature four events – boy’s singles, boy’s doubles, girl’s singles, and girl’s doubles – the Under-13 (13-year-olds and below) and Under-15 (14 to 15-year-olds)

categories.

There will be four more Qualifying Rounds before the Grand Finals.

The finalists from all seven Qualifying Rounds will then come together for the AJBC Camp ahead of the Grand Finals in Kuala Lumpur in November 2022.

Allianz Junior Badminton championship is supported by the BA of Malaysia and the Malaysian Schools Sports Council.

