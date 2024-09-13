“Geneva, city of sport”: The City of Geneva and its Sports Department, are keen to offer a most captivating athletics spectacle, wanting to bring it to the City Centre and choosing for this its most majestic and emblematic setting possible: the Jet d’eau!

Among the athletes are many Paris Olympians and National Champions.

From the USA are the Pole-Vaulters Austin Miller (No. 8 World Ranking 2024) and Matt Ludwig (Winner Pan-American-Games 2023) participating.

Great Britian’s Holly Bradshaw (Paris Olympian, 3rd Olympic Games 2020) and Swiss Angelica Moser (Paris Olympian, 3rd Olympic Games 2020)compete in Pole-Vault Women.

In Long Jump Men there are Filip Pravdica (CRO) (Paris Olympian, No. 6 World Ranking 2024) or Chenoult Lionel Coetzee (NAM) (2nd African Championships 2024) announced.

In the Women’s Long Jump Romanian Alina Rotaru-Kottmann (Paris Olympian) and Brazilian Eliane Martins (Paris Olympian, South American Champion 2023, 2019, 2017) join among others.

The competition also aims to be inclusive. This is why the world-class Paralympic athlete Fleur JONG (NED) (World Record Paralympics, Paralympic World Champion 2023 and 2024) will also be present in the long jump competition in Geneva!

It is a mobile structure (the Flyswat) and an original concept which sums up the idea of​​the Golden Fly. Since its creation in 2013, Armin Margreiter has always wanted to make this competition known to the general public and thus wanted it in emblematic, sometimes unique city centers.

