Singapore will see all 16 men’s core teams compete for the first time in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2022 as Fiji, New Zealand and Samoa return to action

South Africa lead the Series with 88 points after victory in all four rounds so far, followed by Argentina in second on 70 points and Australia lying third with 66 points

Singapore is the fifth out of nine rounds in the 2022 Series, and was last played in 2019 when South Africa came from 19-0 down to overcome Fiji 20-19 in the final

The actions kicks off on Saturday 9 April at 10:00 local time (GMT+8) with France v Japan. Remaining tickets are available at http://www.singapore7s.com.sg/tickets

The HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens on 9-10 April is set to thrill fans with the highly anticipated return to HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series action of Olympic champions Fiji, 2020 Series winners New Zealand and Samoa.

The team captains lined-up on Wednesday at the Toa Payoh Dragon Playground, a site of local cultural significance since 1979 where they had the opportunity to taste traditional foods and try their hands at local games and sporting challenges such as Chapteh.

South Africa were winners last time out in Singapore in 2019 and they have been in unstoppable form so far in the 2022 Series with four consecutive tournament victories to lead the Series standings with a maximum 88 points.

The Springboks Sevens have won six rounds in a row, including both tournaments in the 2021 Series. They have accumulated an impressive 34 successive victories, which is tied for the second most of all time on the men’s Series, and they are chasing New Zealand’s record of 48 wins in a row, achieved during a dominant spell in 2007-08.

However they will face stiff competition in Singapore with the return of Fiji, New Zealand and Samoa. All three teams missed the last two rounds played in Spain due to the logistical challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and both New Zealand and Samoa are appearing for the first time on the 2022 Series.

South Africa captain Siviwe Soyizwapi said: “The Singapore Sevens is a really special tournament. It’s a city and a place in the world that offers a different climate and it’s different compared to the other stops. It was special for us in the final in 2019, to come back from trailing 19-0 to win. It’s a great memory, however we’re going to have to start all over again and start from zero. We always approach each tournament one game at a time, and we never move away from that approach. That has always been the effort that we put in each and every performance and the implementation of our processes. It’s almost like a lullaby, a song that you hear all the time, but that’s how we approach each and every game and tournament.”

New Zealand captain Sam Dickson said: “It’s been almost three years since we were here in Singapore and it’s been a while since we’ve played international sevens. We’ve been working really hard the last few months and we’re going to bring a lot of hunger and energy, and hopefully our experience and our natural rugby ability will be able to do the job.”

South Africa are in Pool A with the USA, who were finalists in the first round of the 2022 Series in Dubai, alongside African rivals Kenya and also Canada. Pool B sees Samoa make their first appearance in the 2022 Series and they will face Australia, England and Spain with the top two teams from each pool qualifying for the quarter-finals.

Reigning Rugby World Cup Sevens champions New Zealand, who have five debutants in their squad, are drawn in Pool C where they will return to action with a mouthwatering encounter against in-form Argentina who have reached the medal podium in all four rounds of the 2022 Series so far. Scotland and Wales complete the Pool C line-up. Double Olympic champions Fiji are in Pool D together with Ireland, France and Japan.

The actions kicks off on Saturday, 9 April at 10:00 local time (GMT+8) with France v Japan. All teams will complete their three pool matches on day one with South Africa v USA the last match of the day scheduled for 19:33 local time. The finals day commences at 11:00 local time on Sunday with the quarter-finals followed by semi-finals and the gold medal match kicking off at 19:27 local time.

In the first major sporting event since the recent easing of COVID-19 restrictions in Singapore, a maximum of 12,000 fans will be welcomed back to the National Stadium on each day of competition to enjoy the first international rugby sevens in Singapore since 2019 for what promises to be a very exciting round of the Series. Remaining tickets are available at http://www.singapore7s.com.sg/tickets.

Rugby sevens fans around the world can watch the action via live stream on World Rugby digital platforms including www.world.rugby, You Tube and Facebook in countries where there is no national broadcaster covering the event.

The health and welfare of everyone involved remains the top priority and thanks go to Sport Singapore, the government authorities and all stakeholders involved for their hard work and dedication to ensure the safe and secure delivery of the event.

Following outstanding men’s and women’s competitions at the Olympic Games in Tokyo in July 2021, the Series continues to reach new fans. Independent research showed Rugby sevens’ second Olympic appearance to be hugely impactful for the sport in engaging and inspiring new, younger and more diverse fans across the globe, particularly in emerging rugby nations with 54 per cent agreeing the Olympics increased their interest in the sport and 63 per cent watching sevens for the first time.

2022 is a huge year for rugby sevens. Alongside the Series, the Commonwealth Games will take place in Birmingham, England in July and following the grand finale of the Series in Los Angeles in August, all eyes will turn to Cape Town, South Africa for Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 on 9-11 September.

