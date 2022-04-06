Thailand had to endure some anxious moments before they were able to put down Malaysia 4-2 to win Group A and booked their place in the semifinals of the AFF Futsal Championship 2022.

With Thailand winning the group, Indonesia had to settle for the second spot following their 11-2 victory over Cambodia in their final group game that was played earlier.

In the match against Malaysia, Tanapol Maneepetch had given Thailand the lead in the seventh before the Malaysians replied through Muhammad Farhan Khairul Anuar five minutes later.

With the score tied into the second half, it was Muhammad Farhan who was on target once again in the 27th minute to give the Malaysians the lead for the first time in the game.

But Thailand were really in no danger of losing the plot when

Sarawut Phalaphruek fired in a double (29th and 34th minute) before captain Kritsada Wongkaeo then punished Malaysia’s failed power play a minute to the end.

In the meantime , Indonesia turned on the power in the second half to coast 11-2 past Cambodia to take the runners-up spot in the group.

Ardiansyah grabbed a personal best with four goals (7th, 22nd, 31st and 36th minute) as Syauqi Saud turned in a hattrick (21st, 21st, 22nd).

The other goals for Indonesia were scored by Iqbal Ramatullah (12th), Marvin Wossiry (29th), Holypaul Septinus (37th) and an own goal from Cambodia’s Diamant Prum in the 30th minute.

Cambodia were on target off Ros Sirotha in the eighth minute and Chanmony Tong (19th).

AFF FUTSAL CHAMPIONSHIP 2022

All matches at Indoor Stadium Huamark

GROUP A

RESULTS

6 April 2022

Cambodia 2-11 Indonesia

Thailand 4-2 Malaysia

FINAL GROUP STANDINGS

SEMIFINALS

8 April 2022

1430hrs: Myanmar vs Indonesia

1700hrs: Thailand vs Vietnam

#AFF

#AFFFutsal

