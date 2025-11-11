World Athletics is pleased to announce the three finalists for the 2025 Men’s Rising Star Award, which will recognise this year’s best U20 athlete at the World Athletics Awards 2025.

The nominations reflect some of the standout performances that the sport has witnessed this year, at events including the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25.

The winner of the 2025 Men’s Rising Star Award will be announced on 30 November.

The finalists are:

Phanuel Koech, Kenya

• world U20 1500m record

• London Diamond League winner

Biniam Mehary, Ethiopia

• world U20 3000m short track record

• world 5000m fifth place

Edmund Serem, Kenya

• world 3000m steeplechase bronze

• Diamond League final runner-up

The finalists for the Women’s Rising Star Award will be announced tomorrow, Tuesday 11 November.

As well as the Rising Star honours, the 2025 World Athletics Awards includes the World Athlete of the Year awards, Coaching Achievement Award, Woman of the Year, Photograph of the Year, Member Federation Award and President’s Award.

