Oracle Red Bull Racing and Visa Cash App Racing Bulls will launch their 2026 Formula One campaigns together at the home of Ford, Detroit, Michigan.

On January 15 the two teams will join Ford Racing to launch their respective liveries for a new generation of cars, ahead of a regulation-changing season, while also introducing Red Bull Ford Powertrains ahead of its debut as a power unit manufacturer.

Paying homage to Ford’s heritage, Red Bull has chosen to introduce this landmark season in Detroit, celebrating a partnership that has delivered the first ever Red Bull Ford Powertrains power unit.

In 2026, together with Ford, Red Bull will roar into action as a power unit manufacturer, a project that encapsulates the Red Bull spirit, that has defied convention since it first took to the track 21 years ago. The 2026 Red Bull Season Launch will celebrate that ethos.

Laurent Mekies, CEO and Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing, said: “The launch of the Red Bull Ford Powertrains era represents not only a bold step into the future, but a powerful expression of what’s possible when world-class engineering, innovation, and passion come together. To see the energy, precision, and scale behind this project is inspiring. It’s the culmination of several years of collaboration between two great names in motorsport. We’re incredibly excited to begin this new chapter, driven by the same determination and excellence that defines both Ford and Red Bull.”

Jim Farley, President and CEO of Ford Motor Company, said: “Since we announced our return to F1 with Red Bull, the Ford team have been working night and day to get ready for 2026. But this is about so much more than just the racing. It is about how we use our learnings from F1 to make our cars and trucks better for our customers. What we will learn together with Red Bull will define the technologies of the future and that is what excites me most about this relationship.”

Peter Bayer, CEO of Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, said: “We’re incredibly excited to welcome Ford back into the world of Formula One. With over 125 years of heritage, innovation, and absolute dedication to performance, Ford embodies the same competitive spirit that drives our team. This partnership brings together global brands united by a love of racing and a commitment to pushing boundaries. As a member of the Red Bull family and together with our title partners; Visa and Cash App, we see huge opportunities to join forces and connect with a new generation of fans and showcase the future of performance and mobility on a global stage. Launching this new era in Detroit, the birthplace of Ford, makes it all the more special.”

