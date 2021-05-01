The World Athletics Doping Review Board has approved the applications of four Russian athletes to compete in international competition as neutral athletes in 2021 under Rule 3.2 of the Eligibility Rules, while the Russian national federation (RusAF) remains suspended.

These four athletes have met the exceptional eligibility criteria for 2021:

– Mariya Lasitskene (High Jump)

– Anzhelika Sidorova (Pole Vault)

– Ilia Ivaniuk (High Jump)

– Aksana Gataullina (Pole Vault)

The World Athletics Council approved the reinstatement of the Authorised Neutral Athlete (ANA) programme for clean athletes from Russia in March 2021, following the approval of the RusAF Reinstatement Plan.

There is no cap on the number of Russian athletes who may compete at international competitions in 2021 (outside of the Olympic Games and other championships), provided they have ANA status.

However the Council agreed that for the remainder of 2021, no more than 10 Russian athletes will be granted eligibility to compete as ANA athletes at any championship competition, including the Tokyo Olympic Games, World Athletics Series events and the 2021 European U23 Championships.

RusAF may choose which 10 athletes are able to compete from those who have been granted ANA status, but it must prioritise the selection of athletes who are in the International Registered Testing Pool.

The Doping Review Board has declined to consider an additional 14 applications by athletes to compete in the European Race Walking Team Championships, being held on 16 May 2021 in Poděbrady, Czech Republic, because these were submitted after the deadline for ANA applications for this event (8 April 2021).

These 14 athletes have also applied for eligibility to compete in subsequent international competitions in 2021 as neutral athletes, and those applications will be considered by the Doping Review Board in due course.

The participation of all athletes granted ANA status is still subject to formalities under World Athletics Rules being completed and to acceptance of their entries by individual meeting organisers.

As this is an ongoing process, World Athletics will only make announcements as and when decisions are made by the Doping Review Board concerning successful applications and those athletes have been informed.

