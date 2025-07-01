India’s Ayush Shetty captured his first BWF World Tour title when he beat Brian Yang from Canada in the final of the Men’s Singles US Open at the Mid-America Centre in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Ranked as the fourth-best shuttler in the Men’s Singles, facing third-seeded Yang did little to dent his confidence, considering that Ayush had overcome top seed Chou Tien-chen from Chinese Taipei in the semifinals.

In the final, Ayush took the first set 21-18 before wrapping up the second set 21-13 in 47 minutes.

The hope for a second World Tour Super 300 title for India was dashed in the Women’s Singles when Zhang Beiwen of the US emerged victorious in the final to give the cheer to the home team.

As the top seed, China-born Zhang was fully tested by unheralded Tanvi Sharma from India, with the 34-year-old American taking the first set 21-11 before dropping the second set 16-21.￼

However, Zhang, who was the runner-up at last year’s event, fought back 21-10 for her first BWF World Tour title in 2025.￼

It was an all-Chinese Taipei final of the Men’s Doubles with Lai Po-yu-Tsai Fu-cheng emerging victorious for the title after beating compatriot He Zhi-wei-Huang Jui-hsuan 21-13, 21-23, 21-15.￼

On the other hand, Chinese Taipei was denied a second title in the Women’s Doubles by Benyapa Aimsaard-Nuntakarn Aimsaard from Thailand.￼

In the final, Benyapa-Nuntakarn rolled past Chinese Taipei’s Hsu Ya Ching-Sung Yu-Hsuan in straight sets 21-15, 21-15.

The Mixed Doubles crown was won by Rasmus Espersen-Amalie Cecilie Kudsk from Denmark. who beat Thailand’s Ruttanapak Oupthong-Jhenicha Sudjaipraparat 21-17, 13-21, 21-10.￼

US OPEN 2025￼

ALL FINALS￼

RESULTS￼

MIXED DOUBLES: Rasmus Espersen-Amalie Cecilie Kudsk (DEN) bt Ruttanapak Oupthong-Jhenicha Sudjaipraparat (THA), 21-17, 13-21, 21-10￼

WOMEN’S DOUBLES: Benyapa Aimsaard-Nuntakarn Aimsaard

MEN’S DOUBLES: Lai Po Yu/Tsai Fu Cheng (TPE) bt He Zhi-Wei/Huang Jui-Hsuan (TPE) 21-13, 21-23, 21-15￼

MEN’S SINGLES: Ayush Shetty (IND) vs Brian Yang (CAN) 21-18, 21-13￼

WOMEN’S SINGLES: Zhang Beiwen (US) bt Tanvi Sharma (IND) 21-11, 16-21, 21-10

