World Rugby is today announcing the next evolution of the international federation’s Six-Point Plan on player welfare. The original Plan which came into effect in 2021, has been the driving force behind a host of player welfare improvements which have led global sport. The new evolution of the Six-Point Plan will ensure that rugby never stands still in this vital area.

World Rugby’s original six-point plan on player welfare has changed the sport over the past four years

An evolved plan will ensure continued focus on player welfare ensuring it remains rugby’s number one priority

Plan developed in consultation with unions and International Rugby Players

The six points in the new edition of the plan are:

Care for players and former players

Game delivery led by evidence

Evolution of the game through consultation, regulation and monitoring

Women’s specific interventions

Education and compliance support

Fostering a culture of welfare within the game

Behind each of the six points sits a comprehensive set of objectives which the Executive Board will monitor between now and the end of 2028.

Since its inception in 2021, World Rugby has delivered a whole host of innovations and game specific research, which evidence shows is greatly improving welfare at all levels of the game. Key player welfare achievements since 2021 have included:

Establishing Brain Health Services in three unions (Wales, Ireland and Australia) with plans for further expansion in 2025

The introduction of Independent Concussion Consultants to the return to play protocols in elite rugby

The introduction of smart mouthguards to rugby and the HIA protocol

A package of welfare driven law changes such as 50:22 and the “Game On” law variations which have led to trials of a lower tackle height in community rugby around the world

Investing in women’s specific research into rugby and a golden rule which ensures that any World Rugby funded research must have a 50/50 gender split cohort as a minimum.

The launch of free coaching modules such as Tackle Ready and Breakdown Ready

Launching the evolved plan World Rugby Chair, Dr Brett Robinson said: “The Six-Point Plan on player welfare has been a focal point for the whole sport over the past three and a half years. The strides rugby has made are the envy of the sporting world and whilst there is undoubtedly more to do, this is a moment for rugby as a sport to reflect and be proud that we have held true to our mantra that player welfare is, and always will be, our number one priority.”

World Rugby Chief Player Welfare and Rugby Services Officer Mark Harrington explained: “We have set ourselves some stretching objectives with this new plan and that is exactly as it should be. Without the original Six-Point Plan there might not be world leading mouthguard technology, exciting new laws or the advancements we have made in the women’s game. I’m sure that when we reflect again on this plan in three years time, we’ll have once again changed player welfare in global sport in ways we might struggle to imagine today.” – www.world.rugby

