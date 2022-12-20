THE 1st Coordination Committee Meeting for the 12th ASEAN Para Games Cambodia 2023 concluded successfully in Phnom Penh on Sunday (18 December) with ASEAN Para Sports Federation (APSF) and host Cambodia embracing the collective commitment to ensure the successful delivery of the Games in June next year.

The three-day meeting, which focussed on deliberation and discussions over key aspects of the Games organisation, was attended by key officials with President Major General Osoth Bhavilai leading the APSF’s delegation and Secretary-General, Vath Chamreoun heading the local organising committee, Cambodia ASEAN Para Games Organising Committee (CAMAPGOC) team.

The 12th ASEAN Para Games Cambodia 2023, slated from 3-9 June, will be the first ever to be staged in the Kingdom of Cambodia since the inception of the Games in 2001.

Both Maj Gen Bhavilai and Chamreoun signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in conjunction with the meeting, officially underpinning commitments to collaborate closely in key functional areas of the Games.

Also present was the Minister of Tourism and Permanent Vice Chairman of CAMAPGOC His Excellency Dr. Thong Khon, who witnessed the brief ceremony at Hyatt Regency Phnom Penh Hotel.

The MoU underlines the roles and responsibilities of both parties in pertinent areas which include sports and technical, classification, anti-doping, media, broadcast, protocol and ceremonies, accreditation, marketing and partnership, legal, accommodation, food, transportation as well as information technology.

The seven-member ASPF delegation also took time to tour and inspect facilities and venues at the Games’ main hub at Morodok Techo Sports Complex which houses most of the sports venues as well as the Games village.

Maj Gen Bhavilai summarised the meeting as significantly fruitful, providing a clearer understanding to both parties which will help speed up and smoothen the current and future execution of operational matters of the Games.

“I’m pleased to note that Cambodia is on the right track in the preparation of the Games in both organisational and especially aspects. The main hub Morodok Techo Sports Complex is now ready to play host and I’m sure that athletes and contingents are eagerly looking forward to being here in June,” said Maj Gen Bhavilai.

The meeting itself was a huge step forward as both parties have agreed to work hand in hand in the same direction leading up to the Games with more forthcoming engagements in the coming weeks and months, said Maj Gen Bhavilai.

“Cambodia has APSF’s full assurance that we will pull our resources together with key officials from the APSF secretariat ready to work together with their respective counterparts at CAMAPGOC to help ensure that preparations are well on track before the opening ceremony on June 3,” said Maj Gen Bhavilai.

Meanwhile, APSF Secretary General Senior Colonel Dr. Wandee Tosuwan said 13 sports have been listed for the Games, with an additional E-Sports being included as demonstration sports.

“APSF and CAMAPGOC will work collaboratively for a common goal, which is for Cambodia to provide the best and safest possible atmosphere for athletes and contingents to compete and the Games to leave a lasting legacy for the host country,” said Col Tosuwan.

As the new year 2023 approaches, a series of engagements with member nations and NPCs will take place with the Pre-delegates registration meeting and the Chef-de-Mission seminar meeting scheduled in March next year.

Sports to be featured are athletics, athletics, para-badminton, boccia, chess, goalball, football-seven-a-side, football five-a-Side, judo, powerlifting, para-swimming, table tennis, sitting volleyball and wheelchair basketball.

