The first success of the season by an Audi Sport customer team in the DTM marked the last weekend in June. Many other good results in the USA, Europe and Asia rounded off a successful month for Audi Sport customer racing. Audi R8 LMS GT3 Strong performance at Zandvoort: Ricardo Feller managed a perfect race Sunday with ABT Sportsline at the second round of the DTM on the Dutch North Sea coast. After a red flag shortly before the end of qualifying, the 23-year-old young talent used the few remaining minutes to secure the best time in the Audi R8 LMS with an advantage of more than three tenths of a second. In bright sunshine and 47 degree track temperatures, the Swiss then made no mistake in the one-hour race. By the time he pitted, he had built up a lead of four seconds. He crossed the finish line after 39 laps 2.7 seconds ahead of Porsche driver Thomas Preining. While the Austrian leads the standings after the first quarter of the season, Feller is in second place with a gap of only four points. It was the first DTM season victory for an Audi customer team and Ricardo Feller’s second personal success after his triumph at Imola a year ago. Two podium results in Italy: Marco Butti managed a good performance with Audi Sport Italia at the second round of the Campionato Italiano Gran Turismo Sprint. Last year he was still the series’ amateur champion, this season the Italian, who is only 18 years old, is already classified as a professional. The Milan native started the first race on the second race weekend at Monza from grid position five. He overtook three rivals in the Audi R8 LMS as early as in the opening phase and always remained within striking distance of the leading BMW of former DTM Champion Bruno Spengler. As a solo driver, Butti had to stay five seconds longer in the pit lane at the mandatory pit stop than his rivals with double driver line-ups. Nevertheless, he was only 2.78 seconds behind the winners Bruno Spengler/Jens Klingmann at the finish after 50 minutes. In the second race Butti again reached the second place. Third victory in a row in club racing: Team PB Racing dominated the British Endurance Championship for the third time this year. After the victories at Brands Hatch and Oulton Park, the Audi R8 LMS of the British team was unbeatable at Silverstone as well. Peter Erceg/Marcus Clutton won the two-hour endurance race on the Grand Prix circuit with a two-lap lead over the Lamborghini of their pursuers. Three podium results in China: For the first time this year, Audi Sport’s customer teams were defeated in the GT Super Sprint Challenge in China. After four victories on the first two race weekends, the drivers started the third event at Ningbo in unpredictable weather. Hu Bo of Team Absolute Racing finished second ahead of teammate Vincent Lin after starting behind the safety car in the rainy first race. In the second race, Lin took the lead with a daring maneuver after a turbulent start. However, he spun on the slippery track after a few minutes and eventually finished third. Hu Bo maintained his lead in the standings after three of five events with a four-point advantage. In addition, he moved ahead of Andrew Haryanto to the top of the Audi Sport Asia Trophy, a brand-internal classification for amateur drivers.