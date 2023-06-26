Black Pearl served defending champions Bluewave Chonburi their first defeat of the season when they plundered a 4-2 win on Matchday 7 of the Futsal Thai League 2023.

It was the mercurial Muhammad Osamanmusa, who opened the scoring early in the eighth minute to send a message to Chonburi that they will be up for a torrid night.

Black Pearl then maintained their domination to score twice more through Thanawat Kerdbangrachan (15th minute) and Nene (18th minute) to take a 3-0 lead at the break.

Chonburi narrowed the gap with Felipe Leite’s 29th minute effort and then another from Rodrigo Camago (37th) as Black Pearl then closed the game with their fourth goal off Pornmongkol Srisubsaeng (37th).

However, the win could not improve Black Pearl’s position in the standings as they stayed third with 17 points as Chonburi slipped down to second with 18 points.

In the meantime , Hongyen Thakam took over the lead at the top of the Futsal Thai League 2023 with a close 3-2 win over Thammasat Stallions.

Two quick goals from Terdsak Charoenpong (7th minute) and Wendel Mendes (8th) put Hongyen in the lead before Thammasat fought back in the second half through Jirawat Sornwichian (22nd) and Suphanat Nimsuphan (28th) for the score to stand at 2-2.

But Ryan Gomes decidedly gave Hongyen the win with a 37th minute finish for the full points and their place at the top of the table.

#AFF

#FutsalThaileague

Photos Courtesy #BlackPearl #Hongyen

Like this: Like Loading...