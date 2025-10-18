Five Malaysians have made the nation proud when they qualified for the finals of the Allianz Super 100 here at the Indoor Arena Educity Sports Complex in Iskandar Puteri, Johor.

Wong Ling Ching will carry the Malaysian flag in the final of the Women’s Singles, while in the Men’s Doubles, it will be an all-Malaysia affair with Chia Wei Jie-Lwi Sheng Hao taking on Kang Khai Xing-Aaron Tai.

Unheralded Ling Ching, from Miri, Sarawak, once again took on a defensive stance against fourth-seeded Pitchamon Opatniputh from Thailand.

Pitchamon had taken the first set 22-20 before Ling Ching fought back to book her place in the final with a 23-21, 24-22 victory.

“I was a little impatient in some of the games and that allowed her (Pitchamon) to get the points,” said the 22-year-old Ling Ching after the 80-minute duel.

“In the final tomorrow (against another ranked player in third-seeded Nozomi Okuhara from Japan), I have to keep in mind to be patient as she is more experienced than me.

“She has played in a lot of tournaments and will not be an easy opponent.”

Ranked world No. 37, 30-year-old Nozomi, who won the Kaohsiung Masters last September, outplayed compatriot Hina Akechi 21-8, 21-19 in their semifinal clash.

In the meantime, Men’s Doubles third seed Wei Jie-Sheng Hao upset the formbook to outshine top seed Kakeru Kumagai-Hiroki Nishi from Japan to make the final of the event tomorrow.

The world No. 53 pair Wei Jie-Sheng Hao had given up the first set 18-21 to the Japanese duo ranked three rungs above them.

However, buoyed by home support, Wei Jie-Sheng Hao fought back to take the next two sets 22-20, 21-19.

With the win, Wei Jie-Sheng Hao will play fourth-seeded countrymen Khai Xing-Aaron in the final tomorrow.

Khai Xing-Aaron emerged victorious against second-seeded Malaysians, Low Hang Yee-Ng Eng Cheong, 21-9, 25-23 in just over half an hour.

“We were better in the first set than the second. We were a little impatient in the second set and gave away a lot of points,” said Khai Xing.

Added Aaron: “For the final match, we are not even thinking about our opponents. We are taking it one step at a time, point by point.”

Like this: Like Loading...