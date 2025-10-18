A perfect Saturday for Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) saw the Italian smash the lap record during the Superpole Session before leading every lap in Race 1 at Jerez. The Ducati star’s performance means that the title will be decided on the final day of the season around the 4.423km long Spanish circuit.



Race 1 Highlights

Starting from pole position Bulega lost the lead off the line. A trademark move at Turn 5 saw him attack Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) and take the lead. From that point onwards the Italian was able to control the race and lead every lap until the flag where he held a near four second lead.

Championship Highlights

Razgatlioglu holds a 34 point advantage from Bulega which means the Turkish rider needs three points tomorrow to claim his third WorldSBK title.

P1 – Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)

“Our goal was to win this race and we did it. It will be very difficult tomorrow but racing is racing. We’ll try until the end. We made a good step from yesterday to today and this morning’s Superpole lap was incredible. I felt strong again in Race 1 and I feel good with the bike. My target is to try to win both races tomorrow and then we’ll see what that means for the championship. Nothing is impossible.”

P2 – Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team)

“We started quite well but in Turn 5 Bulega touched me a little. It’s normal and it’s racing but after that I lost a bit of time. I tried to brake hard into Turn 6 because I saw Iannone was with me. I made a mistake and I went wide. After that I focused on recovering P2 and I pushed really hard to try and win but it was impossible because Bulega’s pace was very strong. We did a good job today and now we’ll check the data to see how we can improve for tomorrow. I have some issues with engine braking and traction control but I hope we can fix that. I’ll try to win tomorrow before thinking about the title.”

P3 – Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)

“I really enjoyed this race. I had some great battles. I was close to crashing a couple of times, especially at Turn 2 where I was almost on the floor! Luckily, I managed to save it with my elbow and pick the bike up a bit. It’s not easy when you’re as small as me to do that! I’m really happy because my team made an important change to the bike this morning and I felt much better than yesterday. I could push more and enjoy the overtakes, so I’m really happy.”

Race 1 Results

1. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)

2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) +3.766s

3. Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) +9.569s

4. Andrea Iannone (Team Pata Go Eleven) +11.221s

5. Xavi Vierge (Honda HRC) +12.272s

6. Alex Lowes (bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team) +12.755s

Fastest Lap: Nicolo Bulega (Ducati), 1’38.737s

