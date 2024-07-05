Five teams will take part in the Vietnam Football federation (VFF) National Beach Soccer Championship which starts today at the Quy Nhon City Beach Soccer Stadium in Binh Dinh Province.

The five teams taking part this year are Da Nang, Khanh Hoa, Unifly Binh Duong, Quy Nhon City and Binh Dinh.

The VFF National Beach Soccer Championship will take place on 5-15 July 2024 with the five teams competing on a round-robin format.

The third and fourth placed teams will then for third place while the first and second placed teams will play in the final.

#AFF

#VFF

