Less than two hours after Jakob Ingebrigtsen entered the history books with his 3000m run at the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial, pole vault star Mondo Duplantis also broke a world record* at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Silesia on Sunday (25).



The world and Olympic champion cleared 6.26m to earn his 10th world record, adding a centimetre to the mark he established in retaining his Olympic title in Paris earlier this month.



Duplantis proceeded in classic fashion, winning the competition with his third vault, at 6.00m, and then moving straight on to the world record height, which he cleared, amid a tumult of excitement, at his second event.



Joy was unbounded in this competition, as respective Olympic silver and bronze medallists, Sam Kendricks of the United States and Emmanouil Karalis of Greece had both cleared 6.00m – a season’s best for the first and a national record for the latter.

*Subject to the usual ratification procedure

